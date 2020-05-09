Gyang Bere, Jos

The Concerned Progressive Youths of Adamawa for Transparency and Good Governance have described as impressive the developmental strides of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

President of the Group, Alhaji Umar Adamu, in a press statement issued in Jos on Saturday, said Governor Fintiri has restored confidence in the people of Adamawa State within few months he has been in office.

“We have watched with keen interest the performance of the Fresh Air Administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri since he was elected into office in 2015; indeed, has kept his word in terms of fulfilling the dividends of democracy,” the statement reads.

“We are aware of his free education programme in the state; payment of WAEC and NECO for secondary school students; payment of salaries of public servants and payment of scholarship of students in tertiary institutions in the state.

“He has delivered his promised on infrastructural and educational development at the State University Mubi. He promised local government autonomy that has been delivered, civil service reform that has been done, renovation of classrooms for an effective learning environment for pupils that has also been delivered.

“For us and other critical stakeholders of Adamawa State, Governor Fintiri achieved this feat within a few months in office due to his choice of political appointees.”

The group noted that the choice of the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, and most of the governor’s commissioners and cabinet members accelerated his achievements and stabilisation of Adamawa State.

Alhaji Adamu said the people of Adamawa have attested to the fact that Governor Fintiti’s political appointees are grassroots politicians who have maintained close contact with the people.

He noted that the governor has restored the confidence and dignity of traditional rulers who were subjected to ridicule, pressure and harassment by his predecessor for personal political ambition.

He said the action has contributed immensely to the peace of the State.

“Governor Fintiri in collaboration with traditional rulers, community leaders and vigilantes has stage a war against bandits who operated freely during the last administration,” the statement continued.

“His prudent financial management, increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), use of Biometric regulations and BVN to reduce payroll fraud has improved procurement practice, strengthened public debt management and qualified the State as beneficiaries of the N43.4 billion shared to 24 states by the Federal Government.”