Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has raised the alarm over alleged infiltration of Oyo State by terrorists.

Adams, yesterday, in a statement by his Media Aide, Kehinde Aderemi, said terrorists now occupied Kishi, located in North West of Oyo State, as well as Old Oyo National Park.

He said the development posed danger to the security of the entire South West.

Adams said in the past few days, the armed groups have engaged in kidnapping, and other illegal operations in the area, threatening livelihood of innocent citizens and access to forest resources.

Adams expressed worried that the region is gradually becoming a haven for bandits and terrorists masquerading as herdsmen. He warned that the situation must be nipped in the bud to prevent the South West taking the ignoble part of the North East and the North West areas of Nigeria where violence has taken a firm root.

He said what appears like the gathering of armed groups in the area would affect the stability of the entire South West if not quickly address.

Adams said he has raised the alarm for the second time in two weeks. He said his action was to tell all those concerned about the security situation in the area to respond decisively.

Adams urged Yoruba sons and daughters in the South West and beyond not to relent in their efforts in providing necessary information capable of exposing the terrorists, assuring the people he would surely channel the information to the appropriate quarters.