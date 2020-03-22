Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has announced that the Oke’badan and Eledumare festivals have been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of coronavirus disease across the world.

Adams, the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, in Lagos, yesterday.

The two festivals were earlier scheduled to hold between March 25 and March 31 respectively.

Adams explained that the postponement was made in line with the directives of the Federal Government and state governments in the South West that all social gatherings be suspended.

He said: “As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and chief promoter of OFF, I wish to state categorically that the Oke’badan and Eledumare festivals have been postponed.

“The decision was made in line with the directives of the Federal Government and state governments that all social gatherings be suspended.

“The report of the spread of the deadly disease is growing by the day. For instance, Lagos has discovered new cases; Oyo State has also recorded a case of the coronavirus pandemic.”