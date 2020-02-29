Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, on Friday solicited more support for the regional integration of the states in southwest in all sectors, particularly power and transportation sectors.

Adams who noted that the success recorded so far with the southwest security outfit, ‘Operation Amotekun’ is an indication that the region could achieve significant things with unity.

He gave this position on the sidelines of the 2020 Olumo festival, held at the Olumo Rock Complex, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to him, apart from the security outfit, the region must also galvanize integration in the power and transportation sectors. He noted that if there is an effective regional integration in the power sector, the problem being faced by Nigeria will be tackled.

“It is sad that privatization of the power sector, rather than becoming a blessing, had turned out to be a curse. We all know how much we pay as bills on a monthly basis. The bill is always on the high side, therefore southwest must come together and ensure something is done to tackle the power challenge.

“There is also need for regional integration on transportation sector across the southwest. Building the rail transportation system will enhance trade across the region and with stable rail transport system, the region will definitely become the business hub for foreign investors”.

He, however, lauded the southwest governments for making Operation Amotekun work, but noted that the initiative would require modern strategy to combat varying security challenges in the region.

In his own remark, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, said Operation Amotekun would foster peace and security in the southwest region. He called on other monarchs in the region to support any initiative that would promote the progress of the southwest.