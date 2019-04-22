Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, yesterday, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policies are harsh as most Nigerians cannot afford three square meals, daily.

Iba Adams said this when he spoke with newsmen, after a public lecture and award ceremony, organised by a non-governmental organisation, Ceebee Gold Foundation International, held at Mataan Hotel and Suites, Olorunda-Aba, Ibadan, yesterday evening.

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I was also at the event.

“The unemployment rate in Nigeria is alarming and government, at all levels, must do something about it. It must not continue like this. Many Nigerians live below one dollar per day. They cannot afford three square meals each day. The Federal Government and state governments must rise to the situation.

“We realised that government cannot do everything and this is why non-governmental organisations, like Ceebee Gold Foundation, Gani Adams Foundation and others, have been complementing the efforts of government by helping the under-privileged in the society. But, government at all levels must fulfill their own parts. Jobs should be created. Infrastructural decadence should be fix. Roads should be fixed,” said Adams.

He, however, cautioned Yoruba, in Nigeria, and in the Diaspora, against losing their cultural identity wherever they may be in the world; for a secured future for the race.

He said: “Yoruba sons and daughters should be proud of their culture. Your culture is your identity. They should not relegate their identity into the background. If you relegate your identity, your own children would feel inferior to identify with Yoruba identity.

“So, let us promote our culture. I have been putting all into the promotion of Yoruba culture, and, I will continue to do so.

“If you lose your culture, you have lost your identity.It is a commendable thing to help the underprivileged…

“I want to urge all and sundry, who have been helping the underprivileged not to be discouraged. Please, continue in the good work. For those who have not been helping the underprivileged, kindly join in helping people; there are great rewards in it.”

Director General of Ekiti State Board of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, in his remarks, stated that “it is important to know that everybody can help, irrespective of his or her financial status. Some people want to help, but they don’t know how to start.

Some may be thinking that they do not have enough to help the underprivileged in the society.

“But the truth is that you can start from you immediate community. You can adopt a neighbour of yours and empower him or her. We have varying capacities in rendering assistance.

“If you have power to help one person do. If your own capacity is big enough to assist 100, 200, 300, 500, 1,000 and so on, please do. By doing so, you are helping to wipe out poverty in the society.”

Osi Aare Ona Kakanfo, Otunba Gani Balogun, also said people should realise that they “don’t have to be very rich before you help.”