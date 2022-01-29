From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been urged to replicate the South West Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, in the state in order to take on security challenges retarding the progress of the state.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, gave the advice at the weekend in his address during the eighth edition of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) world congress, tagged Kabba 2022. But he said Bello can give the security outfit any name that suits the state.

He stated that he did not have any iota of doubt that the introduction of Amotekun Corps to Kogi would help in reducing the spate of insecurity in the state.

Adams, who is the global convener of the diaspora group, said: “I urge our amiable governor to replicate the idea of Amotekun in Kogi State. The governor can give the state security outfit any name that suits its purpose. This will help in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in securing the state.”

He applauded the efforts of the governor in driving the economic fortunes of the state, adding that the OPU congress in Kabba had really helped Nigerians in the diaspora to know more about the state.

Secretary to the Kogi State Government Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, who represented Governor Bello, appreciated Adams for using the OPU platform to create a new bond between Kogi State and the people of the diaspora.

‘Our amiable governor is a bridge builder and I am sure His Excellency will continue to bridge the gap between the North and the South West,’ she noted.

‘I urge all members of the OPU to be committed to the ideals of the organisation and I know our government is always ready to sustain the relationship between the convener, the Aare Ona Kakanfo and Governor Yahaya Bello.”

In a lecture, entitled “A Strategic Approach to Fulfilling the Destiny of Yoruba Race: The Way Forward”, guest lecturer Dr Oluwayomi Atte noted that Yoruba people are people of integrity that are very accomodating and worthy of emulation.

‘Yoruba history and ethos reflected a culture of people that are very enterprising. Yoruba believe in certain principles, including that of Omoluabi, Yoruba believes in hard work, Yoruba hardly go to war, and they are very patient people. Our destiny as a race is for the Yoruba to achieve their goals for the betterment of the people,’ he said.

The 44th Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, the royal father of the day on the occasion, commended, Iba Adams for contributing his quota to the development of Okunland, and Kogi State in particular.

‘I want to appreciate the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland for counting Kabba worthy of hosting the OPU World Congress. Aare’s title is the only unifying title that can help to fulfil the destiny of our race,’ the monarch said.

The Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom, Oba Williams Ayeni; the Agbana of Isanlu Kingdom, Oba Moses Etombi; Olu of Okeri, Oba JJ Falope; Elejuku of Ejuku, Oba Lamidi Ayeni; and Special Adviser to the Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Arts, Culture and Tourism, Wale Ojo-Lanre, were among the dignitaries that attended the world congress of the OPU.