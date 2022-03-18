By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, has given reasons for the celebration of the 2022 edition of Eledumare festival. He said Olokun Festival Foundation, under his leadership as the chief promoter, has deemed it fit to honour and appease God for counting the organisation special for His glory in the last two decades.

While urging all religious leaders to celebrate God for at least three days, he said the idea of celebrating Eledumare festival for 21- days came as the group’s way of appreciating God for the grace to surmount all the challenges of life.

He expressed confidence in the struggle to actualise the dream of the foundation, especially in promoting the cultural identity of Yoruba race across the South West and in the diaspora.

The Yoruba generalissimo noted that the benefits of celebrating Eledumare festival is beyond the present day, adding that whenever the group celebrates Eledumare, God will deposit mineral resources in the South West for the future.

“As a group that is poised to promote the cultural identity of our race, we celebrate other deities across the South West, it is no doubt that our efforts have been rewarded right from the outset. However, it is important for us to celebrate the most high God. The creator of heaven and earth,” he said.

Adams, however, blamed the present situation on the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying the present hike in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit and diesel had a far-reaching effect on the economy.

“The suffering is becoming very unbearable. The present situation of the country needs God’s intervention.Unless God intervenes in the situation, Nigeria can never make any meaningful progress.

“Eledumare festival will go on for 21 days as our own little way to honour and appease the most high God.

“All these activities would be held daily in the various locations.They are put together to celebrate God in the most amazing way.”

He also spoke about the ability of the group to use cultural promotion as tools for the liberation of the race, insisting that any race that lose its culture loses everything.