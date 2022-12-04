From Abel Leonard, Lafia.

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, and the former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu had applauded the Eggon Community of Nasarawa state on adding value to the development of the education sector in the state.

This was even as he said the idea of raising five hundred million naira launching and fundraising for critical projects in the school, was a good one as it will go along way in improving the level of education in the state. Adamu, who was represented by the Nassarawa North APC Senatorial candidate in 2023, Danladi Envunlunza, stated this during the fund raising programme on Saturday at Nasarawa Eggon assured of his continuous commitment to support the school at all times to succeed. Speaking, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Mannaseh Jatau, who is the Chief Fundraiser, assured of his commitment to the development of schools considering the importance of education to human and societal development. Presenting a Key Note address on the topic: “The Roles of Sustainable Education in Community Development: A Case For The Eggon Nation underscored the roles of community education in community development, by Prof. Evelyn Allu-Kangkum of the University of Jos, said that sustainable education was a tested social tool that breaks down barriers through communication, and promotes understanding and cooperation within local and global communities.

Also Speaking, Chair lady of the occasion, Prof. Mary Ango said education is the bedrock for effective and successful community development as such building solid and long-lasting relationships between communities are impossible if such communities cannot communicate.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, said she to the governor’s love for education has committed enormous resources towards ensuring that children of the state go to school.

He said if the citizen are probably educated, more opportunities for positive change would available for promoting social and economic growth in the community.

“The unity among the group make it one of the oldest and strongest group in the state today”.

In his welcome Address, President of ECDA, Mr. Mandy Abuluya said the school was initiated in 1979 with the aimed of complementing government efforts in the area of manpower development, moral values and discipline.

“As part of my efforts to give every child of Eggon nation and other tribes to have access to education, I have declared free tuition fees from Junior Secondary School (JSS 1 to 3) in the school,” he said

He advised Eggon and other politicians to play the game by its rules as the 2023 general elections are drawing nearer in the interest of peace and the overall development of the state and the country at large.

The President also called on Eggon people to continue to be law-abiding, embrace peace and unity, respect constituted authorities, and tolerate one another wherever they are residing.