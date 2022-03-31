From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Senator Adamu Abdullahi, yesterday, formally assumed office as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a pledge that the party would not fail under his leadership.

Adamu, who arrived the party’s headquarters around 12.45pm assured party members that his administration would not fail in meeting up with the expectations of the party, admitting, however, that it was not going to be easy for his administration.

Speaking after the official handover by Governor Mai Mala Buni, chairman APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC), Adamu described his emergence as divine, claiming that he was not aware he would become party’s chairman few months ago.

“Only God can do this. It is not my personal wisdom nor my charisma. It is not personal doings. There may be elements on the way, but all this were made possible by the endorsement of Almighty God…

“I want to say on behalf of the new NWC that it is not going be easy time for us. We have a major event that is going to test how stable we are as a party. That is the general election that is coming…We will work day and night. We have less than 12 months to face the general elections. So, everybody should buckle up. The little I have had about the president is that he has complete allergy for failure. So, failure will not be in APC from today. We will work for success together. If any of you my colleagues who is with me, don’t begrudge me. If there is any issue, let me know.”

He appealed to disgruntled persons in the party to come for reconciliation. Governor Buni thanked Adamu and other members of his executives for their victory at the convention.

“I want to also add that as members of the NWC of the party, you have a Herculean task, first, to sustain the gains. And coming at a time when this party will soon start its nomination process, obviously the task before you is enormous.

“We have done our best from the registration to the local government area. We have done the ward, local government, state and up to the convention. But that cannot be without problems here and there. By and large, we have succeeded…Part of democracy is to agree and disagree at some points. But it is all about human management.

The ability to manage the situation is what will keep this party together and stronger again, and again. So, as at it is and as members of NWC, you should study Mr. President’s speech as your guide. And also, I want to thank you most importantly for this opportunity all your efforts both individually and collectively for making our task easier throughout our stewardship.”