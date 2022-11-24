From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has expressed reservations over the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit the 2023 general election results electronically.

Adamu spoke while reacting to the inquiry from Commonwealth delegation for 2023 general election that visited him at the party’s national secretariat, yesterday.

Head of delegation, Abiola Summonu, had specifically inquired if they can “get a sense of what you feel about the new technologies deployed by INEC and the preparation of the party ahead of the general election February next year.”

Adamu responded: “I told you while we were in my office that I was privileged, as a senator, to be part of the debate on the introduction of the technology into our electoral process.

“However, one thing that remains worthy of note is the part of the transmission of results electronically. We have taken a major step in the transmission of election results, but I have reservations on the capacity of INEC to transmit results electronically in every part of the country.

“Why I am pessimistic is that I know for a fact that even in Abuja, that is the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), power supply is not steady. It is the same in substantial part of this country, and from now till February next year, no one can guarantee 100 per cent supply, ask and when due, to ensure transmitting results will be without hitches as regards charging of the technology they came with.

“It is an area that requires serious attention. It is really an area of concern because if they cannot transmit, as at when due, in real time, like we saw in Osun, which matter is still in court, how do use such system nationwide. It is an issue of great concern, real concern because of power supply.

“It is even more pronounced in the rural areas that are predominantly underdeveloped, predominately illiterate dwellers? We are concerned how the technology will operate in those areas, but that is the law and we must follow the law. However, I just want to draw your attention to it should there be anything that can be done about it,” he said.

Re-echoing the position of the party, National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungun, expressed doubts over the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in his state, Kebbi.

“Apart from what the national chairman said about INEC, apart from lack of power, my own state, Kebbi, network is a big problem. During the previous exercise, Nigeria telecommunications network can’t get there and even the communities that are bordering these nations have better network.

“When you want to call them, you have to call their phone with a number from other countries,” he said.