The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammad Abubakar Adamu, has commended the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) on its consistent and robust campaign mechanism as well as its connectivity with members of various community, stakeholders and importantly the youth is one of the targeted audience.

According to him, POCACOV is working with different stakeholders for youth value re-orientation, engagement and strategic leadership direction and to save Nigerian children and youths from the claws of cultism, substance abuse, sexual and gender- based violence, thuggery and violence amongst other vices and commended POCACOV on the success recorded so far in the campaign against cultism and other vices through its numerous educative and sensitisation programme as well as community-driven and grass root sensitisation mechanism with stakeholders’ engagement and involvement. He made the commendation in Enugu during the presentation of some POCACOV campaign materials by the national coordinator of the POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, to the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar Adamu, shortly after the flag-off of the workshop/training session of all police public relations officers at the Golden Royale Hotel Bisala Road, Enugu.