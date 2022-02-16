By Gabriel Dike

In a swift reaction to the Minister of Education position on the on-going strike, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, faulted the statement credited to him that the union leaders went into hiding after declaring the industrial action.

Prof. Osodeke asked: ‘‘Is ASUU hiding, hiding from whom? Since the declaration of the strike, the Federal Government has not reached the union. If they want us they know where to find us.’’

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He disclosed that ASUU leadership visited the education minister at his official residence last week Thursday, stating “we learnt the minister was sick, so we paid him a visit at home. So you can see why I am laughing when you asked me the question.’’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Osodeke said that he can’t believe the minister of education said the statement credited to him and that if it is true, “they have our phone numbers and address of national secretariat to reach us. We are not surprise, since the strike commenced, no government has reached us.”

On the level of compliance, the ASUU president told Daily Sun that members complied with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) excerpt those at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Anambra State because of the prevailing situation at the institution.

While declaring the strike on Monday, Osodeke told newsmen that the union visited the Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, key stakeholders and wrote over 30 letters on the issues in contention.