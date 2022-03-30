From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adamu Abdullahi, on Wednesday formally resumed office at the national secretariat of the party amidst rousing welcome from secretariat staff.

Adamu, who arrived the party’s headquarters around 12.45pm, assured party members that his administration will not fail in meeting up with the expectations of the party, admitting that it is not going to easy for his administration.

Speaking after the official handover from the Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Adamu equally condemned the terrorist attacks on both the airport and train.

He described his emergence as devine, claiming that he was not aware of becoming the party’s chairman few months ago, appealing to the disgruntled persons to come for reconciliation.

Responding after the handover, Senator Adamu said: “It is only through God that we have emerged as the new National Working Committee (NWC), of our great party. Now, it looks so simple. But it is not our doing but the doing of Almighty God who made all this possible.”

“A month ago, I didn’t know I will become the Chairman of APC. Here I am today, receiving the instrument and authority from the outgoing Chairman. Only God can do this. It is not my personal wisdom nor my charisma. It is not personal doings. There may be elements on the way but all this were made possible by the endorsement of Almighty God .

“Let me thank President Muhammadu Buhari who gave us alot and so much that happened during the convention. First my address goes to God Almighty then to our Leader and father of the nation, President Buhari and other eminent leaders of this party that put heads together to make this possible. May God reward them.

“I want to say on behalf of the new NWC that it is not going be a easy time for us. We have a major event that is going to test the water but how stable we are as a party. That is the general election that is coming. For me, by the time, we start working, our main task will be how we handle the elections as a party. How we will win the general election? People are talking, oh, APC does not have an incumbent on the ticket. We will have the honour and the integrity and the legacy of the current president on the ticket.

“We will work day and night. We have less than 12 months to face the general elections. So, everybody should buckle up. The little I have had about the president is that he has complete allergy for failure. So, failure will not be in APC from today. We will work for success together. If any of you my colleagues who is with me, don’t begrudge me. If there is any issue, let me know.

“I promise you in the spirit of collective leadership that team is the only way. I cannot deliver alone. What I am asking for is something called ‘loyalty’. You have to be loyal. You must have one team. If you bring division tendency, we will deal with it. This country is greater than any one of us. And this party is bigger than any single member of this party. So, that is the spirit I am taking the leadership of this country.

“I thank you very much. The Chairman of CECPC just handed over to me. I thank you for more than what words can express. Politics is sometimes a job that should be done well. Ingratitude always accompany whatever we do. But, should keep you moving on is what you know you did in good faith. That which you know will give you desired results.

“And we are expected to take off as soft landing like we have been given. This is the spirit with which we are going to work. And I want to appeal to you like I told you during my speech after the convention. I will be counting on you. You may have taken the cap off my head, there may have been some issues working in your brain. There may have been some work that you wish to do but pass it to me. I thank everyone who is here,” he said.

On the recent terrorist attacks, he said: “But it is unfortunate what happened to the train in the railway two days ago. We have not gotten the exact figures yet. But whatever it is, it not ideal to loose any life. Let alone lives. The loses as a party, we regret it. It is our hope that we will get the actual story of what has happened shortly.

“It has not been officially announced the number of people dead. We don’t have the figures to address the specific issues. But is not enough to say as a ruling party, we sympathize with family and relatives of those who have lost loved ones. And we will not stop because something is looking very strange to me. But somewhere something tells me that Nigeria will overcome all of this.

“The timing of this events are quite disturbing considering the economic situation of the country. And, we are not going to go all out and start crying. We will have to face the situation more squarely. At the attention is on terrorists. And I think we need look beyond terrorism. Something is amiss somewhere. And we will stand up for the government and support it in different ways we can. And then see to the end of it. And this will not be left entirely to the military operation. They are doing very well.

“As a proposal, we are not fighting a conventional war. So, it is difficult to pass judgment. But all I have to say is that we appreciate our men in uniform. They are doing their best. This is not just terrorism simpicita as lawyers will say. I will dig into it and see what we can do.

“Much earlier, some kings back, there were talks about saboteurs. They are still in the books. And will try as much as possible to see what exactly is going wrong with our security infrastructure. And some have said it is infiltration and they have done so much harm. Because it is not conventional war you don’t easily plan it. You don’t say they are going to be here or there tomorrow. Port Harcourt or Ilorin. You don’t plan it. Because you don’t know because they work with the devil while we work with God,” he said.

Earlier while handing over, the Caretaker Committee boss, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said: “Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you on your well deserve victory at the convention. I want to also thank the former Caretaker committee members who did their best to make sure that the party moved from where we started ended well at the convention.