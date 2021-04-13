The North East Elite Basketball Camp for kids in the North East zone of Nigeria came to an end over the weekend with Bello Ibrahim Ilela emerging as the Most Valuable player (boys) alongside Judith Justus Auta (girls).

In the last man standing contest, Hanina Agness won the girls category while Salim Moh’d Bashir (Team Adamu Yola) won the boy’s category

Rayyan Salis from Taraba state emerged as the three points contest winner in the boys’ category as well as the dunk contest while Rejoice Phaveno won the 3points challenge for girls.

The three day event for 100 kids from the states in the North East saw them and their coaches getting exposed to some of the latest basketball drills and techniques by retinue of internationally acclaimed coaches led by D’Tigers Associate Head Coach.

Arranged by the Adamu Yola Ture Foundation in conjunction with Jordan Nwora Foundation, the camp had training sessions fused with entertainment to keep the kids engaged.