By Damiete Braide

A non-governmental organisation, Adani Care Foundation (ACF), has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians and corporate organisations to support its programmes in reducing poverty and to raise the standard of living of the less privileged.

Mrs Josephine Nneka Jemie, founder of ACF, made this known in a statement made available to the media recently.

According to the founder, the organisation was established on January 5, this year, and it is focused on helping widows, orphans, the sick and elderly people in rural communities in southern part of Nigeria.

“Some of the areas where we need support include medical care, primary and secondary school education, technical/vocational skill training and micro-loans,” she disclosed.

Mrs Jemie explained that on January 5, 2022, the foundation provided care services to over 400 rural dwellers in Obeleagu Umana, Ezeagu Local Government Area in Enugu State.

“In order to achieve our programmes for 2022/2023, we hope to raise N80m. The first programme slated for the first quarter of next year is to provide medical outreach, food and basic income grants of N12m.

“Other programmes include medical outreach for 500 patients at N2m, provide food for the less privileged families at N4m, basic income grants for the needy at N6m, loans for artisans/entrepreneur at N10m.

“Others include cooked food for 1000 attendees at N2.4m, scholarship for four primary school school pupils at N9.6m, students in secondary, technical or vocational schools at N16m and scholarship for a student nurse for two years at N1.6m.”

She said that donations can be paid into Adani Care Foundation, Zenith Bank 1219516939 and Adani Care Foundation, Zenith Bank, 5072414913 for their dollar account.