The newly resuscitated Adapalm Nig Ltd is about to employ no fewer than 120,000 workers as it commences full scale production in the next few weeks. This followed the resolution of the legal impediments mounted by ROCHE company. State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba dropped the cheering news in Owerri during the week, said the state government has successfully resolve the issues that held the company from resuming full scale production.

According to him, government has now entered into a tripartite agreement with ROCHE Summit Ltd and the host community for the smooth and unhindered functioning of Adapalm Nig Ltd. The commissioner announced that Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the agreement, hence the commencement of production.

He said the company would employ no fewer than 1,200 workers to cope with its anticipated massive production.

The revamped Adapalm will in addition to the production of red oil, produce palm kernel oil, magarine, furniture and others products the commissioner said.

Emelumba expressed happiness that the commencement of production by Adapalm Nig Ltd will impact positively on the state’s economy.

