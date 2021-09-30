The newly resuscitated Adapalm Nig Ltd is about to employ no fewer than 120,000 workers as it commences full scale production in the next few weeks.

This followed the resolution of the hitherto legal impediment mounted by ROCHE company. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, dropped the cheering news in Owerri yesterday.

He disclosed that government has been able to successfully resolve the issues that held the company from embarking on full scale production.

The government, he said, has entered into a tripartite agreement with ROCHE, Summit Ltd and the host community for the smooth and unhindered function of Adapalm Nig Ltd.

He announced that Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the agreement, hence the commencement of full production.

He said the company requires no fewer than 1,200 workers to cope with the expected massive production.

