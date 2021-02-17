A top official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is not keen on representing Nigeria at senior international level despite showing interest via social media.

Adarabioyo has in several ways posted about Nigeria on social media including a post where he posed in a Nigerian shirt. His latest post was after the game against Everton.

He posted a picture of himself alongside the duo of Nigeria internationals, Josh Maja and Ola Aina and captioned it “Naija Boys” despite all that an NFF board member said he hasn’t committed to Nigeria yet.

The duo of Maja and Aina have already represented Nigeria with Ademola Lookman likely to join them soon as he has already started the process but not Tosin who incidentally doesn’t need his switch of allegiance approved as he only represented England in friendly games at youth level.

“Tosin hasn’t indicated yet. If he has he would have been in the squad, as he doesn’t need a clearance but nothing from him despite all the social media post and comments by his agent. For Ademola Lookman, we are waiting on FIFA,” the NFF member told Owngoalnigeria.com.