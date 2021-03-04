The Governing Board of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has endorsed the appointment of Tope Adaramola, as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer.

Adaramola is expected to take over from Fatai Adegbenro, who retires from the Council in May 2021. The Chief Executive who is currently the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Council joined the NCRIB in 2004 as its pioneer Public Relations Manager.

A 1989 graduate of Political Science and Industrial Relations (MILR) from the University of Ibadan, Adaramola had worked as a reporter with Ogun Radio, Abeokuta and served as Press Secretary to the Ogun State Government House, between 1991 and 1998, from where he joined the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 1998 as the second public relations professional to be engaged by the Association.

While in the Council, he rose meteorically through the ranks and availed the entire industry his expertise in public relations and public speaking for which he was renowned. He also avails the industry of his writing skills as a member of the editorial team of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and the NCRIB and served on several industry committees, including the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC). He was the pioneer Secretary of the Insurance Industry Image Committee.