The Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB), has approved a 70-million-U.S. dollar loan to Cambodia.

The loan is to support government efforts to deepen reforms in upper secondary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education across the country, the lender said in a statement on Monday.

The Science and Technology Project in Upper Secondary Education will help Cambodia develop high-quality human resources.

This is especially in the STEM field, as the country aspires to transform its economy to a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, the statement said.

“Given the significant STEM skills gap, the project will help to strengthen Cambodia’s education system by upgrading its traditional STEM education.

“To keep up with the growing demand for a highly qualified labour force,’’ said ADB principal education specialist for Southeast Asia Lynnette Perez.

“This will be instrumental for Cambodia to integrate 21st-century skills, knowledge, and competencies into its STEM education.

“This will improve student proficiency in critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration, all of which are needed for a knowledge-based economy,’’ she added.

The project will put in place standards for quality education for all upper secondary schools, upgrade facilities, and provide essential education technology and STEM equipment in Cambodia, the statement said.

Among the project’s plans will be to upgrade the facilities of 14 upper secondary network schools and 103 general upper secondary schools.

This is by converting three classrooms in each into two science classrooms and one library with equipment, teaching materials, books, furnishing, and needed education technology resources, it said. (Xinhua/NAN)