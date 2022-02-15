The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of 95 million dollars for the Cambodian government to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from 2022 to 2023, it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

“The project will help Cambodia save lives by reducing the number of severe COVID-19 cases and accelerate the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic,” said ADB senior social sector specialist, Rikard Elfving.

“ADB will also provide 1 million dollars in technical assistance to help Cambodia boost the effectiveness of logistics and supply management systems and reduce access barriers among women, girls, children, and hard-to-reach populations,” he said.

In addition to the Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX) loan, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is expected to provide co-financing of 50 million dollars subject to approval of their Board of Directors, the statement said.

Till date, Cambodia has fully vaccinated 13.8 million people against COVID-19, or 86.2 per cent of its 16 million population, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Some 6.08 million people, or 38 per cent of the total population, have received their third dose or booster shot and 665,492 people, or 4 per cent, have taken their fourth dose, the ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country registered a record 184 daily cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, the ministry said.

It said since the pandemic hit it in January 2020, the country had confirmed a total of 124,139 COVID-19 cases, with 3,015 deaths and 119,196 recoveries. (Xinhua/NAN)