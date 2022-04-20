Three commissioners and other appointees from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), serving in the cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, who led other appointees of ADC extraction, yesterday, announced the defection at a news conference in Ibadan.

He was joined by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Adebiyi Adebisi, and Special Adviser on Budget and Planning, Gbenga Oyekola, to address the news conference.

