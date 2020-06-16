The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and All Progressives Congress (APC) have come under fire for failure to provide good governance to the citizens of the state due to unending intra-party crisis.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), in a statement issued and signed by Mabel Oboh,Head, Media and Publicity, National Strategy Committee For Edo State Governorship Elections, lamented that the Edo State citizens have not enjoyed dividends of democracy due to the crisis bedeviling the ruling party, hence the only option left is to vote ADC in the gubernatorial election scheduled for September.

“The situation Edo people find themselves is terrible. Since APC came to power in the state, it has been one crisis after the other. But this is the time the people should take their destinies into their hands and vote these law abusers out of Edo State,” she said.

The ADC spokesperson stated further that both APC and PDP are birds of the same feather and therefore should be rejected at the polls. “APC and PDP are the same thing. They have directly and indirectly caused havoc in Edo State. But the people of Edo State are not stupid; they will not sell their birthrights to the wolves again. Enough is enough. The Edo people will have themselves to blame if they allow APC or PDP to get into power again.”

While reinforcing the belief in her party to protect the moral values and integrity of the people, Oboh said ADC would produce and enthrone credible and incorruptible leaders that will turn around the fortunes of Edo State. “ADC has leaders that are courageous, public spirited, empathetic, focused and incorruptible with knowledge of history. I therefore urge Edo people to embrace and join hands with ADC. ADC is the only credible political party in Nigeria that can end the disgraceful leadership in Edo State come September 2020,” she posited.