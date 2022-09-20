From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The embattled presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party(ADC) Dumebi Kachikwu may be facing more woes as the south east zone of the party has called for further punishment,advising that he should be totally expelled from the party.

This is even coming as the party has vowed to liberate the country from its present insecurity and other infrastructural challenges.

Briefing newsmen,National Vice chairman of ADC, Chilos Godsent said there is no going back on the resolution of the south east zone of the party to expel Kachikwu who he said is already on suspension over alleged gross misconduct, anti-party activities and reckless breach of the party’s constitution.

He said “Emphatically speaking, over hundred people die every week in the South East Region as a result of rising cases of kidnapping, armed robberies, banditry, ritual killings, depression, hunger etc.

” The aforementioned has scared investors and tourists who were willing to come and invest in the region thereby increasing the economic crises, hardship and human capital flight in South East Region of Nigeria.

“It’s now obvious that the APC and PDP led governments in South East Region has no iota of ideas on what will be the workable solution to the rising insecurity and sufferings in the region.

“It is now evidently clear that the lack of infrastructural developments, workable educational system and progressive economic blue print in South East States has become a dangerous catalyst in fueling insecurity in the region.

“Consequent upon the above, we therefore urge the people of South East Region to totally reject the visionless and waked APC and PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. We urge the people of South East Region to realign themselves to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming 2023 Ballot Revolution in order to free ourselves from the yoke and net of these waked satanic cabals whose primary objects are to milk us to dead.” Godsent stated.

He also added “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is the only alternative political platform that will effectively liberate South East Region from the present Political. Economic and Security mess and transform the Region if elected to power in the forthcoming 2023 Ballot Revolution in Nigeria.

” The Federal Government under the leadership of APC must totally heed to the critical demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the only way forward to rescue the educational system from total collapse.”

Similarly, ADC has also called on the National Assembly to total reject and throw away the obnoxious Water Resource Bill presently been debated on the floor of the National Assembly.