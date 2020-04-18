The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Kyari died on Friday of coronavirus and has since been buried according to Islamic rites. The deceased had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after returning from an official trip to Germany.

In his condolence message, Nwosu described the demise of Kyari as a “sad development and a great loss to the nation.” He also condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed God Almighty to repose his soul.

“On behalf of my party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), I express our heartfelt sympathies to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Kulu Kyari and the children, on the passing of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. This is a very unfortunate development at this time that the country faces the coronavirus pandemic and oil industry challenges. May God forgive his shortcomings and rest his soul, and give his family and loved ones the courage to move on. Amen.”

Nwosu, however, appealed to the Federal Government do the needful and salvage the citizens who are now living in abject poverty