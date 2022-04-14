From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

African Democratic Congress (ADC), yesterday, declared its nomination forms free for women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities (PWD) vying for elective offices at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

Its National Chairman, Ralphs Nwosu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, saying the move was to facilitate the inclusiveness of women, youths and PWDs in the governance of the country as from 2023.

He said women, youths and PWD represent 75 per cent of the nation’s population and that it was important to give them the opportunity to contest elections into political positions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said since the demography from the group represents a critical mass of the nation’s population, giving them the opportunity to seek elective offices, through the removal of financial inhibitions posed by high cost of nomination forms in most political parties, was ADC’s contribution to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

“The National leadership of the ADC has resolved to waive cost of nomination forms for our women, youths and people living with disabilities who wish to partake in the 2023 general elections. This gesture is to encourage this critical demography to seek elective offices to enable them contribute their abundant talents to uplift the tempo of governance and development in the country.

“The ADC is convinced that majority of our women, youths and persons living with disabilities are capable and competent to contest elections and participate in governance in the country, hence the need to waive nomination fees to enable them realise their hitherto repressed political aspirations,” he said.