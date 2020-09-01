African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disowned the purported adoption of the Zenith Labour Party’s (ZLP) candidate in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, by a group masquerading as ADC members.

The party said no member of ADC had joined any other party, while affirming its total confidence in its governorship candidate for the October 10 election, Dapo Adelegan.

A statement, yesterday, signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo, described the report as fake and utterly mischievous, in view of the fact that those involved are not known to either the state or national executive of the party.

It said ADC’s popularity among Ondo indigenes, which had produced House of Representatives members, including, Abiola Makinde, could not be played up for pecuniary reasons by rascals in search of a political platform to actualise their sinister motives.

“As a party with integrity, we distance ourselves from the purported adoption of another party’s candidate. Adelegan, ADC governorship candidate remains the best the state has to offer in terms of the promise to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“We stand by our candidate and assure members and stakeholders of victory in the October 10 governorship rlection,” the party said.