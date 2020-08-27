The leadership of the African Democratic Congress, Edo State chapter, yesterday, distanced itself from the purported collapsing of its party structure into the All Progressives Congress, (APC) ahead of the September 19 election.

The leadership also maintained that Mabel Oboh remains the party’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The stand of the party was made known to Journalists in Benin through its Chairman, National Campaign Council, Friday Musa, while reacting to the alleged collapsing of the party’s structure into the APC by its acting chairman, Mr. Christopher Inegbedion.

Musa said Inegbedion has never been the chairman of the party as he was forced on them, adding that whatever he has done, he did it for himself and not for the party.

“So many of you know the former acting chairman, Christopher Inegbedion. We want to make it public that he has never been a party chairman even though he was purportedly forced on us and which so many of us felt that it is not possible to pass through another means to become the chairman of the party.

“Inegbedion is a self-acclaimed chairman of ADC. Our chairman is Vincent Okoawo, and ADC has been very much functional around the leadership of Okoawo. We dissociated ourselves completely as a party from whatever Inegbedion performs in his own right”, he said.

He said the ADC is not shifting its ground and is not collapsing into any political parties in the state but poised to win the election.

“ADC is not shifting ground for any political party. We are ready for the election come September 19. Our candidate, Mabel Oboh, remains and for that we are not shifting ground for anybody. If Christopher Inegbedion decides to defect, it is his own right, we can’t infringe on it. But the fact is that whatever he did, he did it by himself and for himself.

“And not that the ADC as a political party in Edo State collapses to join another party. We remain as a party and we are ready to go into the contest.

“We make it clear that ADC as a political party and most specially the third force among the political parties in Nigeria, in Edo State, we are very formidable and strong as ever before”, he added.

Reacting to the alleged collapsing of the structure of the party into the APC, the governorship candidate of ADC in the forthcoming election, Mabel Oboh, said the said Christopher Inegbedion has long been suspended from the party.

She said Inegbedion acted on his own volition and that the ADC as a party still remains intact and that she is contesting the governorship election and the party is strongly behind her.

She called on the citizens of the state to disregard his action and come out to cast their votes for her in the forthcoming governorship election.