National Chairman, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Okey Nwosu said the party has been repositioned and poised to salvage Anambra State in the forth’-coming governorship election.

A statement from the office of the National chairman said ”ADC is building on Political Parties and partners with Labour leaders, coalition of civil Societies, concerned professionals, Youth and women groups* to take ownership of the party to rescue Anambra in 2021 ”

The statement noted further that the plan is to ” assure a transformational ADC Governor takes charge o create prosperity for the people.”

It noted further that Labor champion Chairman Comrade Sir Charles Onyeagba has been inducted as BOT member of ADC.

The statement reads in part “” ADC Inaugurates 2021 Anambra Governorship Selection Committee with Comrade Sir Charles Onyeagba and Hon Eminent Uzoukwu as Co-chair, and Comrade Donatus NKEBISI as Secretary.

” Other members of this all important committee are Engr Toni Uche, Pastor Frank Agumadu, state Woman Leader Mrs Ifeoma Okaforocha and Mrs Honor Umeh.

“”Honorable Patrick Obianyo JP becomes the Caretaker State Chairman of ADC with a formost civil society leader and a member of Concerned professionals Engr. Tony Aniebue mnse as state secretary.*

“” As ADC strategizes to win the 2021 Anambra state election that holds in November this year, the NWC has in consultation with multiple stakeholders across the state and in Diaspora concluded to build a synergy that will deliver the people from the current state of bad, visionless and corrupt leaders”

It revealed further that Anambra labor leaders, and well meaning civil servants have all identified with the ADC transformational mission in Anambra state.

Chief Nwosu said that the ADC South East strategic committee led by Barr Ignatius Nlem, the Zonal Chairman South East ADC, Engr Toni Uche and Pastor Frank Agumadu “has been in consultation with numerous other stakeholders within and outside Anambra state to build a strong coalition to free Anambra state from the evil grips of bad Governance orchestrated by a few clique of greedy willy-dealers who have cornered the wealth of the people into their private estate”

Nwosu said with authority *”As I speak with you, Labor, Civil Societies, Concerned professionals and youths and women groups in Anambra have taken ownership of our party ADC. All the groups did their own due diligence of all the parties in Anambra and Nigeria before the decision to embrace ADC..

According to him “The era of stealing government funds, no local government election, and land grabbers in government is over. Like Nigerians, Anambra people have said they need a new party, and ADC has been chosen.

The release further states that “the change became necessary in order to fully integrate all the stakeholders into the party and to give impetus to the fact that ADC welcomes all good persons as our DNA leverages on inclusion and the power of ALL.”

Also the ADC Elections and INEC Liaison office, headed by High Chief Anayo Arinze will reel out the guidelines for the party internal processes within the month of February.

“In consolidating its mission to rescue Nigeria, the ADC *National Convergence and Operation Rescue Nigeria team, led by the national Secretary Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi and Dr Bamidele Ajadi, Amb Esther Audu, Dr Chike okogwu, Elder A, Omonhinmin, Mallam Ibrahim Suleiman, Dr Peter Edeh, Hon Patricia Yakubu, Dr John Kome and Comrade Mrs Stella Chukwuma will storm Anambra to inaugurate Anambra itwing led by Comrade Donatus Nkebisi and Engr Tony Uche.

ADC vowed to take over the reign of political leadership in the country beginning with the Anambra Governorship election 2021.