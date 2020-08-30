She made the promise at the official flag off her governorship campaign/national working committee and national executive council meeting held in Benin.

Oboh said she would liaise with the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) and other international institutions that are into investments in agriculture to invest in the state’s agricultural sector, adding that it would help create jobs, stem rural urban drift and youths restiveness.

“We have a lot of things we want to do but the main strategy which will are going to start up with, is agriculture. Edo State is a fertile land and it is known as agricultural land from time immemorial but the only difference now is that, we are going to change it and not the way it was before. We are going to get people into food processing even Green Houses, non seasonal foods.

“I know that the next question I am going to be asked, is, how do I intend to achieve this? This is something we have researched very greatly, and we can see that there are loans and grants waiting for us for example, CBN and World Bank are there and we also have all the United Nations grants for farmers and they will come here and train farmers and through that means, create jobs.

“What Edo State needs at the moment is instant overhauling not promising to say in 10 years time we will do this or that”, she said.

She said it is very clear that everybody cannot go to the university and therefore, the need to encourage technical education where those who are interested in vocational studies would go and learn skills and trade to better their lots.

On corruption, Uboh She stated that though there is corruption all over the world, it takes the citizens of a country to end it, stressing that the African Democratic Congress would end the massive corruption that has engulfed the state.

She said, ADC as a party, is not corrupt and that is why she has chosen to run under its platform to serve the people of the state.

“We are not corrupt, we are here to work. We are the servants of the people. We are here to serve and service we should give the people. Do we really care? I am sorry to put it that way. A lot of people have money to throw around.

“One question I do asked people, when do lack of money become a crime? It is only in Nigeria here and that is why people are selling their votes, rights for pittance, every four years. We should all go back home and think and if we can’t think for ourselves, we should think about our children’s future”, she said.