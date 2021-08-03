The candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Anambra State, Akachukwu Sullivan Nwankpo has solicited the support of Anambra people to continue the work of transformation by Governor Willie Obiano’s administration.

Nwankpo, who spoke at his country home Okija during an interactive session with the “Team Nwankpo Initiative, Anambra South”, said in order to continue to improve security, law and order and quality of education, among others, the support of the people was needed by way of partnering with his gubernatorial campaign organisation to enable him achieve a landslide victory in the upcoming November 6 governorship election.

He told the solidarity group that an improved security, law and order, quality education among others require not just human effort but intelligence which he will offer.

“In security, you will not find us wanting, but we also require the stakeholders and relevant agencies to cooperate, and support us to do the work that we will be elected to do.

“The power resides in the people of Anambra to elect me as their governor. It will take a little above 600 thousand votes to put me there. If that is the minimum we get to tackle these problems; if all the 600,000 voters or indeed the over 3million registered voters, or better still the about 6 million residents of Anambra become our ambassadors over these problems, I am sure that in the shortest possible time, not only will we overcome them, they will become history in our state and in our nation” the ADC governorship candidate said.

Nwankpo noted that the aforementioned aspirations would remain only dreams without the support of the people. He declared that the incoming ADC government, have the formula.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.