Christian Agadibe

The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Ralph Nwosu has inaugurated the party’s National Strategy Committee for the Edo State governorship election.

The 9-man committee, which was inaugurated over the weekend with Nwosu as chairman, parades other members including Evangelist Omonhinmin, Barrister Justina Abanida, Dr. Mani Ahmad, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr. Peter Edeh, Anayo Arinze and Mabel Oboh, deputy publicity secretary, Lagos State chapter, who now doubles as the head, media and publicity for the committee. Other members representing the Diaspora are Frederick Apeji and Jacobs Edo.

In his inaugural speech, Nwosu said Edo State needs leaders that can stand tall and not jobbers and opportunists. Hence, he tasked the committee members to ensure that ADC wins with a landslide the Edo State governorship election which comes up later in the year.

Recalling the politics of the first republic that dates back to 1999, the ADC chairman noted that Edo politics has taken an incredible turn over the years. “The result is that the state looks amorphous in character, politics, systems, style, values and governance. Edo youth, men, women and workers have become impoverished and scattered all over the world,” he explained.

While condemning the present practice of politicians moving from one party to the other, Nwosu said it’s like going from frying pan to fire in the case of Edo State. “Now, one can no longer make any distinction between PDP and APC in Edo State as politicians now drift where the wind blows and where their bread is buttered. However, ADC has established itself as the number one party in Edo State by promoting a leadership style that is effective and forthright.

“For the governorship election in Edo State and other future elections across the country, ADC will put in place leaders that are courageous, public spirited, empathetic, focused and incorruptible. Many ADC supporters and other well-meaning stakeholders in Edo State are yearning for change. They need leaders that can deliver, and that is where ADC as the credible alternative political party comes to play,” he posited.

According to the party chairman, ADC became a people’s party in Edo State after elder statesman and former President Olusegun Obasanjo accorded it the seal of approval as the most trusted and forward looking party in Nigeria.

On the party’s plan to carry along Nigerians in the Diaspora, Nwosu said, “The voices of Edo State indigenes in the Diaspora also need to be heard hence the ADC Diaspora Network has been put in place to ensure more solidarity for our great party. Nigerians need all hands on deck to ensure that not only Edo State but also our great nation, Nigeria, is saved.”