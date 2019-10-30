Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Oyo chapter, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde, for initiating and implementing populist policies and programmes that have changed the face of governance in the state.

The commendation was contained in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting of the party at Emmanuel Alayande Teachers’ House, Samonda, Ibadan, yesterday.

The leadership of five powerful blocs in ADC, comprising Unity Forum, Labour Party, Accord, Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), and promoters of old ADC, were at the meeting, where they reviewed the governance style of Makinde.

Former secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG), Michael Koleoso; Monsurat Sunmonu, who represented Oyo Central senatorial district in the National Assembly from 2015 to 2019; acting party Chairman, Adeniran; former deputy speaker of House of Assembly, Musah Abdulwasi, and many state, local and ward executive members as well as prominent party stalwarts drawn from the five major blocs of the party were in attendance.

“The party restates its unflinching support to the governance style of the government of unity, led by Governor Makinde as being widely adjudged by the populace as truly progressive.

“The party commends and appreciates the governor’s efforts in his populist policies and programmes, which include: prompt payment of salaries, abolition of fees in public schools, distribution of free exercise and textbooks, review of disengagement in the civil service, employments generation through Public Private Partnership (PPP), health reforms, security rejuvenation and many more.

“ADC assures Governor Makinde’s administration of its unalloyed support towards righting the many wrongs that characterised the immediate past administration and committed to the government of unity, even as it reminds the governor to duly respect the mutual and gentleman coalition agreement with the coalition parties in all the strata of his administration,” the ADC said in the communique.

The ADC, however, dissociated itself from what it described as “mischievous moves, especially a misleading press release credited to some fifth columnists in the name of the party seeking attentions in the polity.”

A group within the party had said it was shopping for a better governorship candidate for ADC ahead of the 2013 general election in the state.

Sunmonu also told journalists during an interview that ADC members “have not been able to meet since the last election and we thought it necessary for us to meet so that we will unite, and more so for the fact that we are in the coalition group. These are the things we can all decide collectively on the way forward, and that was why we are here.

“We have met with the governor, and we can say the governor is a man of his words and that he is still with the coalition agreement.”