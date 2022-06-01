From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief Ralph Nwosu has said that the party would not lower its standard to commodate money bag politicians.

Nwosu stated this at the third presidential Aspirants forum, themed, “Leading forward with knowledge-driven collegiate presidency”, held in Abuja yesterday.

He stressed that the party is poised to rescue Nigeria from the elites bent on frustrating the electorate and the masses.

Nwosu added that the party would hold its national convention on the 8th of June in Abeokuta, Ogun state to elect its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nwosu also appreciated the party’s presidential aspirants for showing their nation-building prowess and their willingness to work together as a team, unlike what the Nigerian political structure is used to.

Dr Chike Okogwu who spoke on behalf of the Aspirants assured the party that they would work together as a united team to support whoever emerges after the primaries to rebuild the nation.

” We practice politics of oneness, putting heads together to make the future right again. It is not about ourselves but the future. We are ready to give Nigeria the best alternative that will bring us out of this condition that we have found ourselves [in].

“We promise not to disappoint the party but work together and build a strong nation. We want Nigeria to be great again,” he said

The 12 ADC presidential aspirants at the forum include Dr Mani Ibrahim, Hon Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Hon Dumebi Kachikwu, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr Favour Ayodele and Evang Dr Ebiti Ndok Jegede

Other major stakeholders in the party at the forum include the BOT Chairman, Senator Patricia Akwashiki; BOT Treasurer, Amb SM Bamali; other members of BOT: Alhaji Abu Zachari; Barr Buba Godobe, Hon Abayomi Runsewe, Barr Datta Amachree; NWC Members: the National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu; Dep National Chairman, Politics, Dr Bamidele Ajadi; Dep National Chairman, Ethics, Standards and Values, Barr Justina Dolapo Abanida; National Secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi; National Treasurer, Elder Calvin Irite Alagoa; National Coordinator, Electoral Matters & INEC Liaison; National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman; National Women Leader, Hon Mrs Kyauta Yakubu; National Director of Communications and Programs, Barr Ifenla Oligbinde; National Youth Leader, Barr Maurice Ebam; Dep Youth Leader, Hauwa Yusuf; National Vice Chairman, North East, Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo and National Vice Chairman and South West Hon Razak Eyiowuawi.

