The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Lagos State chapter has disociated itself from the decision of the Oyo State chapter of the political party to merge with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by the chairman, Caretaker Commitee of Lagos ADC,, Olayiwola Abisoye:, the party has not collapsed into or merged with the PDP or any other political party in Nigeria.

“All members and stakeholders of ADC should disregard any publication that the party has merged or collapsed into PDP or any other political party. ADC as a party is not merging or collapsing into PDP or any other party. We remain the only credible alternative party in Nigeria. We are on a mission to rescue Nigeria from 16 years of PDP fiasco and 8 years of APC disaster.

“Everyone is allowed freedom of association but ADC remains firm,” he said.

Corroborating Abisoye, Mabel Oboh, deputy publicity secretary of ADC Lagos State, stated that the party remains indivissible. “There is no cause for alarm. ADC is very much intact, working towards making Nigeria a better country come 2023,” she stated.