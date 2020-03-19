Chairman, Caretaker Committee of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lagos State, Olayiwola Abisoye, has dissociated himself from the decision of a faction of the party to merge with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A ‘merger’ talks between ADC and PDP held last week during a South West stakeholders’ forum of PDP, which took place at the Oyo State Government House, Ibadan.

The highlight of the meeting was an agreement to hold a unification rally in Ibadan where Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other ADC members will be formally presented to the PDP elders and the official collapse of the ADC political structure into the PDP.

However, Olayiwola Abisoye said the party has not merged with the PDP or any other political party.

“All members and stakeholders of ADC should disregard any publication that the party has merged or collapsed into PDP. ADC is not merging or collapsing into PDP or any other party. We remain the only credible alternative political party in Nigeria.

“We are on a mission to rescue Nigeria from 16 years of PDP fiasco and eight years of APC disaster. Everyone is allowed freedom of association but ADC remains firm,” he said.

Deputy Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, said the party remains indivisible.

“There is no cause for alarm. ADC is very much intact, working towards making Nigeria a better country in 2023,” she said.