The gubernatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State, Princess Mabel Oboh has reacted to claims that 35 registered political parties in the state have thrown their weights behind Governor Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a swift reaction on Saturday, Oboh said she and her running mate, Dr. Reuben Edokpayi were never approached to concede their aspirations and therefore were not party to the arrangement.

She reiterated their determination to remain in the race with the singular mission of bringing the desired change to the people of Edo State.

Oboh called on PDP to name the parties involved in the arrangement so that the ones that are not part of it can have their peace of mind.

The ADC gubernatorial candidate frowned at a situation where public funds are been used to prosecute such a political arrangement. “These are the kinds of negative practices we want to bring to an end when we get into government. I am told that N65 million have been earmarked to be shared among such parties. I want to believe INEC is investigating with a view to disqualifying anyone that contradicts the electoral law,” she stated.