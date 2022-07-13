From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi,, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has assured Nigerians that the party will rescue Nigerians and chart a new course for the country in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, on the State-of-the Nation, Kachikwu called on Nigerians to defend the country as there must exist a country before elections can hold in 2023.

“Nigerians are hungry, Nigerians are suffering, and Nigerians are afraid. This is the hill before us. We must understand that we must first have a country before we can talk of elections. Who will save Nigeria? Who will save Nigeria from her government? Who will save Nigerians from Nigerians? You.

“Today, we must reset. Today, we must chart a new course. Today, we must choose to fight for Nigeria. Today we must fight for ourselves. Let us look within us and find the courage to start again. We must take our country back from these evil men. We must resist all invaders.

“We must defend our lands, our cities, our country, block by block. This is our patriotic duty. No longer will we let religion, tribe and tongue divide us. “Those who have destroyed our country are from all tribes, tongues and religions so we must not be deceived. They are in the minority. We are in the majority. We have suffered and endured for too long and we must endure for a little while longer…

“I don’t care about what this government has done, I care about what we need to do now. Time is not on our side, but God is on our side…Raise your voices, speak up and don’t be cowed. Our nation is blessed with the people who can make this the greatest nation in the world, and you are one of those people.”

On his part, the ADC National chairman, Dr. Okey Nwosu, said Nigeria, as presently constituted, has nothing to offer to her citizens, situation the APC is poised to change in 2023.

“Look at what has happened in the last two weeks. Some of our brothers and sisters are not in schools and we say we are in a country where we are supposed to be competing with other nations. Will they wait for us?

“Governance is not about borrowing money from other nations. People contesting elections must speak out; attack the problems and that is what the ADC is doing…We are on a rescue mission. The ADC will rescue Nigeria in 2023.”