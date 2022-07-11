From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Worried by the spate of killings in the country, especially the recent attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, will on Tuesday give a State of the Nation address.

Kachikwu is expected to speak during an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting already summoned by the ADC.

Party sources said the meeting which is being called at the instance of Kachikwu, will hold on Tuesday, July 12, at 7 pm.

The source added that Kachikwu will use the opportunity to speak to Nigerians on burning national issues.

The State of the Nation address, according to the source, is expected to be streamed live on some national broadcast stations and key social media channels.

Kachikwu is known to be vocal on national issues and has severally called on President Buhari to resign over his inability to curb worsening insecurity in the country.