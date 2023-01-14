From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu has suspended his campaign.

Kachikwu in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday disclosed that he had tested positive for the Corona Virus, adding that he would be isolating himself from all public events till he receive a negative report.

He called on Nigerians not to take the Corona Virus for granted as infection rates have risen rapidly all over the world in the last few weeks.

Kachikwu, therefore appealed to health sector to increase the testing and return to all necessary precautions that would aid to control the spread of the virus.

He added that Nigerians should not allow political rallies to become a spreading ground “Nigerians must not let their guards down, even though the government has relaxed COVID rules. Our public health system can’t cope with the fallout of huge infection rates with attendant symptoms especially at a time when our health care professionals are leaving the country in droves.

“We must increase testing and take all necessary precautions not to spread the virus. We must not allow political rallies to become COVID spreaders and reverse the gains made in combating the virus. We will survive the Corona Virus if we all remain vigilant.”