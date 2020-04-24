Lucy Nnaji

Pofessionals and youths in Edo State have been advised to work together with leaders of African Democratic Congress (ADC) to create a new transformational template for the state.

Making the call recently, the National Chairman of ADC, Ralph Okey Nwosu stated that allowing the All Progressives Congress (APC) or People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to continue their voodoo politics and rogue governance in Edo State would be a great disservice to the good people of the state.

According to Nwosu, it’s now time for Edo people to rise up and fight for their state. “The shenanigans between Adams Oshiomhole and his godson, Godwin Obaseki must not be allowed to continue. Now is the time for Edo people to rise up and fight to win their state back. Edo State has wasted over N10 trillion and all we have is the national chairman of APC, who was the erstwhile governor, behaving disgracefully as if he has the entire state in his pocket,” he said.

Comparing APC, the ruling party in the state and PDP, the ADC chairman explained that there is no difference between both parties. “Like I always say, PDP is no alternative party in Edo State, as there is no difference between APC and PDP. Both parties are amorphous and are full of fair weather politicians. Unfortunately, they seem to have negatively coloured the climatic culture of Edo politics. ADC will change this culture by producing a leader of integrity, who is ready to serve the forthright people of Edo State. On this note, I enjoin the people of Edo State to embrace the ADC DNA so that they can elect a governor who will work for them diligently.”

Speaking on the recent defection of a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola from the ADC to PDP less than two years after leading members of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Third Force to the party, Nwosu said: “One man decamping is not a big deal. There are many groups that have joined and fused into ADC. They are all intact in the party. We have all morphed to become one strong organisation with a common genetics in ADC-DNA.”

On the preparation of ADC for the general elections in 2023, the chairman assured that the party is fully prepared, as it has opened talks with 45 political parties, while 38 have already signed to its agenda.

“ADC will be fully on the transformation cockpit for 2023. We are in serious talks with 45 political parties. At least 38 of the existing political parties have already signed into the ADC mega cruise. The Nigeria Diasporans are already aligned to the ADC vision, and we have created the most robust, patriotic and transformation-driven Diaspora organisation. The ADC-DN, that is the African Democratic Congress Diaspora Network, is not like anything you have seen before. The ADC Diaspora Network will be the biggest Diaspora organisation in the world. They have begun to play their catalyst role already. As you are aware, our party leverages bringing people together. So, we have created the six zones, the continental Diaspora arm of the party is the seventh. That means we now have the South-West, South-South, South-East, North Central, North-East, and North-West zones, including the Diaspora Network (DN). Our DN is also part of all the policy-making organs of the party. We are authentically committed to a new Nigerian nation and many Nigerians are buying in,” he concluded.