From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it will give priority to youths and women as a deliberate policy.

The ADC Director of Communication, Ifenla Oligbinde, stated this in Abuja at the first quarterly press briefing of the party for 2021.

Ologbinde explained that as a deliberate policy the ADC will ensure that youths and women get 35 percent of elective and appointive positions.

She said this is because the party recognises that the youths are poised for leadership as they have the biggest stakes in the country, and would provide the platform for them to participate in governance.

According to her, ‘over the years, the party has worked tirelessly to build a lasting structure, through it’s DNA that advocates for Transparency, Accountability and Responsibility in leadership; as well as implement the 35+35 ADC Strategy for a strong and sustainable polity.

‘This strategic framework is to further our commitment to youth and women inclusion, as well as persons with disabilities in the politics and government of Nigeria at all levels.’