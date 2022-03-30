From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed worries over the twin evil of a rising spate of insecurity and unending strike by workers in the nation’s higher institutions of learning.

ADC advised the Federal Government to urgently address both issues, saying that they negatively affect citizens.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

ADC Forum of State Chairmen made the call in a communiqué at the end of its meeting.

Addressing reporters in Asaba, the chairman of the forum, Joe Chukwu, suggested some ways to address the teething issues, saying that the nation’s security architecture and the educational system needed to be overhauled.

He observed with serious concern, the topical issues confronting the nation in recent times, stating that the increasing spate of insecurity in Nigeria was now an unfortunate national song on the lips of everyone.

‘Insecurity of lives and property, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and activities of unknown gunmen. The insecurity in the nation is growing exponentially as each day passes by. The nation’s state of unrest will completely turn everywhere into a miasma of bloodletting if vital steps are not taken.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘The havoc being wrecked by rebellious individuals is deadly and there is a need for new security tactics to arrest this ugly trend. We call on government at all levels to rise to the occasion and fulfil their primary duty of safeguarding lives and properties,’ he said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

On incessant strikes by tertiary institution workers especially members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ADC state chairmen urged the Federal Government to negotiate with the relevant stakeholders with a view to ending strikes in the education system.

‘We gravely discountenance the lingering contractual quagmire between ASUU and the Federal Government that has kept our university system under the torment of incessant strikes.

‘This culture of disruptions of academic programmes by ASUU strike keeps frustrating the ambitions and aspiration of Nigeria students in the process of acquiring knowledge. This latest episode calls for concern and a rethink. This is the 16th strike since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. Despite the numbers, there is little to show.

‘We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to genuinely look into the demand of ASUU and settle the issue because our tertiary institution is the research centre of our national growth and development,’ he submitted.

Mr Chukwu commended Nigerians for their support for the ADC as a frontline political party in Nigeria with a conscious commitment to advance the unity of the country in all spheres.