Henley Business School in partnership with Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) AdCademy is offering two free post graduate diploma degrees, worth $5,000 and 25 per cent discount to four of the newly inducted participants of the AdCademy master class.

The gesture was disclosed by the Dean of Henley Africa, at the Henley Business School (HBS), Jon Foster-Pedley, during the alumni induction ceremony. The Dean challenged the inductees to design a good and simple approach to promote the Henley Business School post graduate diploma courses to qualify for the prize.

The virtual ceremony, which held recently, witnessed the induction of participants from the two cohorts of the AdCademy masterclass programmes held this year.

91 participants from the masterclass tagged “The Future of Advertising ‘’ and 61 participants from the “The Winning Strategy ‘’ masterclass particapted in the programme.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko, welcomed panel members and inductees to the ceremony and expressed how proud he was of the partnership the AdCademy has with Henley Business School and the benefits of this partnership to students. “I welcome everyone to this historic event and I am really proud of our association with Henley Business School and for the quality of facilitators they provided for us during the two masterclass cohorts.”

