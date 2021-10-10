Henley Business School (HBS) has announced plans to hold an induction ceremony for 153 participants of the AdCademy Masterclass programmes. The induction ceremony is billed to hold on October 12.

A total of 91 inductees were received from the first masterclass tagged, “The Future of Advertising” which held in March, while 61 were recorded from the second edition tagged, “The Winning Strategy’’ which held in August.

Following the successful completion of the training, the participants will become HBS alumni and granted access to diverse professionals ranging from business leaders, entrepreneurs, coaches and educators.

They will also gain access to benefits ranging from peer-to-peer mentoring, online library access, career support, regular curated insights from Henley academics and alumni, event invitations, professional webinars , access to past recordings and over 30 international alumni groups and discounts on further courses with HBS. The AdCademy Masterclass was organised by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), in partnership with University of Reading’s Henley Business School.

The Masterclass programmes, anchored by the Henley Business School team alongside accomplished Nigerian faculty members from diverse backgrounds, were aimed at educating and empowering young graduates, advertising enthusiasts, mid-level management staff of advertising agencies and other communication professionals.

