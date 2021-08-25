Top business management trainer, Professor Adeyinka Adewale, of University of Reading’s Henley Business (HBS), has stated that the second edition of the AdCademy Masterclass being organised by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) in partnership with HBS, will expose marketing communications professionals to every element of marketing education and business management.

Adewale, who is doubles as the AdCademy’s Director of Academics, stated this in an interview.

The Masterclass, which holds virtually from August 26 – 29 explained Adewale, is for mid-level management staff of advertising agencies and other communication professionals, and will feature top academic and industry experts.

“The faculty members have specialties in every branch of management and marketing education, leadership, entrepreneurship, marketing, branding, ethics, accounting, law and so on. The solid balance of both worlds in each of these different fields of knowledge enriches the depth and quality of insight participants of all AdCademy programs will get,” he said.

He added that the masterclass will be very hands-on because it is conceived to ensure that theoretical knowledge finds application in the practice through experts in academia and industry.

“The sessions offer unique features such as a real management challenge set up in partnership with major brands to enable participants apply all they have learnt in a practical way to real-life issues, which is then assessed by the leadership of the brand in question…”