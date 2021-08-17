President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Steve Babaeko, has explained that the Association chose Henley Business School (HBS) as partners for its AdCademy Masterclass Series because HBS is one of the heritage business training institutions in the world.

Babaeko, who recently fielded questions on the second edition of the AdCademy Masterclass billed to hold virtually between August 26 and 29, stated that HBS’ global reputation is built on its robust business curriculum through which it has built numerous business leaders around the world.

“We are really proud of the partnership with Henley Business School and if you research well, you’ll find out that HBS is one of the heritage business schools across the world with a really robust business portfolio and curriculum, which is the benefit we are looking for.

“When it comes to advertising and marketing communications, we don’t have shortage of people who can bring some learnings and experience.

“But we also realise that for the advertising industry, we need to broaden the business side of things for our people, so that they are not just learning marketing communications, but also learning how to run a business,” he said.