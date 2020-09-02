African Democratic Congress (ADC’s) guber candidate and only woman in the Edo 2020 race for Osadebeh House, Mabel Oboh has commiserated with the All Progressive Congress (APC), its governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the former governor of the state, Comrade Aliu Adams Oshiomhole over the death of two mobile policemen attached to their convoy of the party’s campaign team.

The policemen died after a truck rammed into the Toyota Hilux in which they were traveling on Tuesday as the convoy headed for Usen, Ovia South/West Council for a campaign rally at about noon after its brakes failed.

In a statement issued by her PA, John Anyaibe, Oboh described the development as sad and prayed for God Almighty to console the bereaved families

“It was with a heavy heart I received the news of the ghastly accident which claimed the lives of two policemen attached to Adams Oshiomhole’s convoy as they traveled to Usen for a campaign rally yesterday. I also learnt that APC’s guber candidate in the forthcoming governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu was also in the convoy. Let me use this opportunity to commiserate with them over the sad event that involved their security aides and top chieftains of the party.

“I also want to reach out to the family of the bereaved and let them know that at this point, my heart goes out to them, I can feel their pain and I pray the Good Lord grant them the grace and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

According to reports, the policemen who were said to be part of the former governor’s security back-up reportedly lost their lives when a trailer rammed into their vehicle after its brakes failed while two other persons are said to be critically injured and in intensive care.

Reports also claim that Oshiomhole’s SUV was badly damaged. However, the former APC chairman is reported to be hail and hearty and did not sustain injury.

An accomplished businessman, Oboh is a Nollywood veteran, a broadcaster, philanthropist and has garnered experience working with multi nationals including the UN. She emerged the party’s flag bearer after Benjamin Akhigbe stepped down as the party’s guber candidate on July 13.

Running on a manifesto of transformation, Mabel Oboh has promised to create jobs, build infrastructure and invest massively in agriculture, tourism including the health sector and ICT. She has also promised to set up empowerment schemes for women and youths of Edo State.