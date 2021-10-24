Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the November 6 gubernatorial poll, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, has assured of greater grassroots involvement in the governance of Anambra State through the Umunna system.

Nwankpo expressed relief that Anambra voters have found ADC the best platform to scale up development in the state, stressing that from March 17, 2022, Anambra State would move from Akpokue to Ochiagha Umunna.

The ADC governorship hopeful disclosed that after a study of the 326 communities in the state, he came to the realisation that the best way to maximize the potentials of Anambra people is to bring the Umunna democratic system, where Umunna have both a voice and seat in the government of the state.

While assuring that he would make Anambra State the Ijele of Africa through the Umunna democratic system, Nwankpo, who is a former Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Technical Matters, said the Umunna system would address the problems of nepotism and corruption by public officers.

“After 15 years of unblemished record in public service, I know that corruption is like a cankerworm that eats into the fabric of governance. That is why after receiving N6.5 trillion in federal allocation and internally generated revenue, Anambra State has no commensurate social amenities and infrastructure on the ground,” he stated.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .