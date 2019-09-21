You’ve managed to pull together the perfect “power look,” but before you leave the house, there’s one final touch you might be missing: statement-making drop earrings. Drop earrings or danglers as they are also reffered to, add that something extra to your polished outfit; It is an attention-grabbing detail.

These free falling earrings are a game-changer when you step out for any parties or occasions such as birthday, anniversary celebration, or wedding. It is classic even as daily wear.

They equally go down well with ethnic as well as Western wears. Also, danglers can make you look so stylish when you wear it with your suit.

If you want to bedeck yourself in a sari, amp up with a pair of drop earrings.

If your office is all about formals and strict dress code, then you can challenge the game of formals with putting on a stylish pair of drop earrings. It will breathe some freshness into your regular style and make your colleagues go green in envy with your style.